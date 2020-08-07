5 more die of COVID-19 as virus sweeps through local long-term care facilities

Five more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc on Villages-area long-term care facilities.

The victims were from all three counties in the local area and were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

83-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient;

80-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 24;

90-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 10 and had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

73-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 1, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Fourteen new cases have been identified at three area long-term care facilities. Those include:

Lady Lake Specialty Care, 630 Griffin Ave. (eight residents);

Cypress Care Center, 490 S. Old Wire Rd. in Wildwood (two residents who transferred out and three employees); and

Freedom Pointe Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1700 El Camino Real (one employee).

Forty-four new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in The Villages and surrounding communities. Those include:

The Villages up nine for a total of 448;

Summerfield up eight for a total of 247;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 750;

Belleview up seven for a total of 212;

Fruitland Park up five for a total of 94;

Wildwood up three for a total of 200;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 184; and

Oxford up two for a total of 78.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 12,179 cases – an increase of 424 from Thursday to Friday – among 5,189 men, 6,811 women, 50 non-residents and 129 people listed as unknown. There have been 188 deaths and 926 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,237 cases – an increase of 29 in a 24-hour period – among 640 men, 585 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 41 deaths and 176 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 227 cases – 128 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 25 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (65), Webster (61), Coleman (50), Center Hill (37), Lady Lake portion of the county (26) and Sumterville (23). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 356 cases among 266 inmates and 90 staff members.

Lake County has 4,958 cases – an increase of 118 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 2,308 men, 2,531 women, 29 non-residents and 90 people listed as unknown. There have been 61 deaths and 269 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,272 cases – an increase of 70. Others have been identified in Tavares (593), Eustis (416), Groveland (360), Mount Dora (329), Mascotte (174), Minneola (138), Sorrento (131), Umatilla (94), Montverde (80), Grand Island (48), Howey-in-the-Hills (34), Astatula (34), Yalaha (25), Astor (23), Altoona (20), Paisley (16), Okahumpka (12), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 5,984 cases – an increase of 277 overnight – among 2,241 men, 3,695 women, 13 non-residents and 35 people listed as unknown. There have been 86 deaths and 481 people treated in area hospitals.

Of the overall cases in Marion County, 79.6 percent – 4,763 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (177), Citra (83), Reddick (73), Silver Springs (72), Ocklawaha (59), Weirsdale (34), Anthony (32), Fort McCoy (15), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (5), Sparr (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Morriston (2), Fairfield (2), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 1,067 cases have been reported among inmates (909) and staff members (58) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 518,075 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,686 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 512,421 are residents. There have been 8,051 deaths and 29,730 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 180 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 599 people requiring hospital care.