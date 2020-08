The swimming pool at the Lakeshore Cottages will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 14.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has committed funding to ensure that all pools south of County Road 466 provide aquatic access chair lifts.

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Recreation Center at 205-8571.