Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to 20-year-old Tyler Free’s residence, where the woman said she had scraped her knee during the incident and Free had thrown an ashtray at her. The relationship of the woman to Free was redacted from the report.

The woman said Free then left residence and went to a friend’s house nearby. Deputies then spoke with Free’s girlfriend, who said she saw him throw the ashtray at the woman. She also claimed that both Free and the woman were kicking his bicycle. But she said she didn’t see Free push the woman, a sheriff’s office report states.

A deputy spoke with Free by telephone and he agreed to return to his residence. He told deputies that the woman had started an argument with a juvenile while they all were riding together in a vehicle. He said that angered him and he confronted her. He also claimed the woman leaned back while in the driver’s seat and hit him with a closed fist on his leg, the report says.

Free admitted to throwing the ashtray at the woman and pushing her after she grabbed his shirt. He added that he didn’t have any visible injuries to his leg where the woman allegedly struck him.

The juvenile, who is kin to the woman, said Free threw a water bottle at her while they were at his residence. He said he didn’t see Free push the woman nor get into a verbal altercation with her inside the vehicle, the report says.

Free was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.