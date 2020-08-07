type here...
Lake-Sumter State College extends fall semester application deadline to Aug. 13 

Staff Report

Lake-Sumter State College is extending the fall semester application deadline to Thursday, Aug. 13. 

Fall semester classes begin on Monday, Aug. 24 and nearly 85 percent of fall courses will be offered through remote learning. The remaining courses will be offered in a hybrid online/on-campus model allowing for online instruction and labs and other practical experiences to be offered on campus. A limited number of courses in programs requiring hands-on training, such as electric utility lineworker, will be offered fully on campus. 

LSSC staff remain available on campus and virtually to support students with enrollment, financial aid, course registration, and any other questions. Visit www.lssc.edu/virtualcampus for hours of operation, addresses, and contact information. 

In addition to in-person service hours two-days-a-week, LSSC Welcome Navigators will be available daily to assist with general questions and assist students on the Leesburg and South Lake Campuses. 

Daily Ask Us Anything virtual drop-in sessions allow for quick answers to questions. Visit www.lssc.edu and click the LIVE button Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-noon and 2 to 4 p.m. 

Full details of the College’s Return to Campus plan is available at www.lssc.edu/returntocampus

