Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

Larry D. Croom

William Aaron Haga

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies made contact with 39-year-old William Aaron Haga, of Summerfield, and 46-year-old Christa Marie Estremera, of Ocala, in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store at 6060 S.W. Hwy. 200 in Ocala. Haga was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and provided deputies with a Florida identification card, while Estremera provided a driver’s license with a different name on it that was later found to be false identification, a sheriff’s office report states.

A sheriff’s detective asked Haga if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which he replied, “You got me,” then said there were needles on the floorboard. Haga was then detained and after being read his rights, he admitted that drugs were inside the vehicle in a black bag underneath the driver’s seat, the report says.

Christa Marie Estremera

The detective located the black nylon bag, which contained a small baggie holding a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl, as well as numerous syringes and two spoons, the report says, adding that a syringe filled with a liquid that tested positive for Fentanyl also was found on the floorboard.

During a search of the vehicle, a deputy found a blue medicine bottle containing three pills and numerous capsules that were identified as Gabapentin inside a purse on the passenger-side floorboard where Estremera had been sitting. She claimed she was holding them for a friend, the report says.

Estremera also admitted that a change purse found next to the passenger’s seat and center console was hers. It contained a clear plastic baggie with a clear substance in it that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a Florida driver’s license and several credit cards with Estremera’s name on them, the report says.

When confronted about using the false name, Estremera said she was on probation so she used her sister’ name. Both Haga and Estremera were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Haga was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. He was being held on $2,500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Estremera was charged with larceny/petit theft (third or subsequent offense), possession of methamphetamine, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, possession of a harmful New Legend drug without a prescription, failure to appear in court on a charge of no motor vehicle registration and violating probation on a previous petit theft conviction. She is being held on no bond on the probation violation and $5,500 bond on the remaining charges and is due in court Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. and again Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

