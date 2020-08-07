type here...
Home News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Larry D. Croom

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.

Many recreation centers in Sumter and Marion counties are serving as polling places for the election. No recreation centers in the Lake County portion of the community are being used for early voting, but those residents can cast their ballots at the Lady Lake Library, located at 225 W. Guava St., or the Leesburg Public Library, located 100 E. Main St.

Early voting kicks off Saturday, Aug. 8 in Sumter and Marion counties. Polls in Sumter County will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and in Marion County from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lake County’s early voting period started Thursday, with polls open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. All three counties will conduct early voting through Saturday, Aug. 15.

Early voting polling locations in Sumter County include:

  • Allamanda Recreation Center;
  • Laurel Manor Recreation Center;
  • Rohan Recreation Center;
  • Tierra Del Sol;
  • The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood; and
  • Bushnell Annex, 316 E. Anderson Ave. in Bushnell.

Early voters in Marion County can cast their ballots at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The Belleview Public Library, located at 13145 S.E. Hwy. 484, also will serve as a nearby polling location.

Voters will be able to cast ballots on Aug. 18, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The following recreation centers will be used as polling locations for the Primary Presidential Election:

Sumter County

  • Allamanda
  • Canal Street
  • Captiva
  • Coconut Cove
  • Colony Cottage
  • Eisenhower
  • El Santiago
  • Fenney
  • Laurel Manor
  • Pimlico
  • Rohan
  • Saddlebrook
  • Savannah
  • SeaBreeze
  • Sterling Heights
  • Truman

Lake County

  • La Hacienda
  • Moyer
  • Paradise

Marion County

  • Mulberry Grove

For questions as to what precinct/center you are assigned to, refer to the Supervisor of Elections website for the county you reside in. Each has a precinct locator and other helpful information.

Voting websites:

Lake County– https://www.lakevotes.com/

Marion County– https://www.votemarion.com/

Sumter County– https://www.sumterelections.org/

Related Articles

News

Aquatic access chair lift to be installed at Lakeshore Cottages pool

The swimming pool at the Lakeshore Cottages will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.
Read more
News

Bridgeport Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bridgeport Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Read more
News

Lake-Sumter State College extends fall semester application deadline to Aug. 13 

Lake-Sumter State College is extending the fall semester application deadline to Thursday, Aug. 13. 
Read more
Crime

Villager invested more than $500,000 after dinner with SEC probe target

A Villager invested more than $500,000 after a dinner seminar with a fellow Villager who is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
News

Summerfield man dies of COVID-19 as cases reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center

Eight more tri-county residents – including one from Summerfield – have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus and two additional cases have been reported at a long-term care facility in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Aquatic access chair lift to be installed at Lakeshore Cottages pool

The swimming pool at the Lakeshore Cottages will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Softshell Turtles Looking For A Snack

Check out these softshell turtles looking for a snack. Thanks to Joe Skow for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby Rabbit Hiding In Downspout

Check out this baby rabbit hiding in a downspout. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unsolicited political email set ‘my hair on fire’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is hot after an unsolicited email from the Sumter County Commission incumbents nearly set her “hair on fire.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Lightning Bugs

Fireflies are neither flies or bugs. Columnist Barry Evans looks at these remarkable creatures.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.
Read more
News

Aquatic access chair lift to be installed at Lakeshore Cottages pool

The swimming pool at the Lakeshore Cottages will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unsolicited political email set ‘my hair on fire’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is hot after an unsolicited email from the Sumter County Commission incumbents nearly set her “hair on fire.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘White power’ equals hate crime

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the arrest of a California couple who raised a Nazi salute. He wonders, “What is wrong with people?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Priority Golf membership rebate

A Village of Mallory Square resident is disappointed after paying for a Priority Golf membership.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.
Read more
Crime

Villager invested more than $500,000 after dinner with SEC probe target

A Villager invested more than $500,000 after a dinner seminar with a fellow Villager who is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,022FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,576FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
80.3 ° F
81 °
78.8 °
88 %
1.3mph
90 %
Sat
96 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
91 °
Wed
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment