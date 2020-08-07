Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.

Many recreation centers in Sumter and Marion counties are serving as polling places for the election. No recreation centers in the Lake County portion of the community are being used for early voting, but those residents can cast their ballots at the Lady Lake Library, located at 225 W. Guava St., or the Leesburg Public Library, located 100 E. Main St.

Early voting kicks off Saturday, Aug. 8 in Sumter and Marion counties. Polls in Sumter County will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and in Marion County from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lake County’s early voting period started Thursday, with polls open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. All three counties will conduct early voting through Saturday, Aug. 15.

Early voting polling locations in Sumter County include:

Allamanda Recreation Center;

Laurel Manor Recreation Center;

Rohan Recreation Center;

Tierra Del Sol;

The Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood; and

Bushnell Annex, 316 E. Anderson Ave. in Bushnell.

Early voters in Marion County can cast their ballots at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The Belleview Public Library, located at 13145 S.E. Hwy. 484, also will serve as a nearby polling location.

Voters will be able to cast ballots on Aug. 18, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The following recreation centers will be used as polling locations for the Primary Presidential Election:

Sumter County

Allamanda

Canal Street

Captiva

Coconut Cove

Colony Cottage

Eisenhower

El Santiago

Fenney

Laurel Manor

Pimlico

Rohan

Saddlebrook

Savannah

SeaBreeze

Sterling Heights

Truman

Lake County

La Hacienda

Moyer

Paradise

Marion County

Mulberry Grove

For questions as to what precinct/center you are assigned to, refer to the Supervisor of Elections website for the county you reside in. Each has a precinct locator and other helpful information.

Voting websites:

Lake County– https://www.lakevotes.com/

Marion County– https://www.votemarion.com/

Sumter County– https://www.sumterelections.org/