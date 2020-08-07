Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

The son of a Villages couple was arrested after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

Anthony John Caticchio, 28, who lives with his parents at 886 Pisano Way in the Village of Pine Ridge, had been driving a Honda passenger car at about 2 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Berckman Street in Fruitland Park when he was pulled over because the vehicle had a temporary tag blowing in the wind, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Caticchio was asked for his registration and insurance, but claimed he did not have it because he had purchased the vehicle five days earlier.

Caticchio was repeatedly reaching into a compartment underneath the vehicle’s radio, even though he had been asked several times by a police officer to stop doing so, the report said. A search turned up two plastic bags containing methamphetamine. A glass smoking device was also found in the vehicle.

The Ohio native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

His parents were called to the scene to retrieve the vehicle, the report said.