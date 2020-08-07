type here...
Home Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

Meta Minton

Anthony John Caticchio

The son of a Villages couple was arrested after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

Anthony John Caticchio, 28, who lives with his parents at 886 Pisano Way in the Village of Pine Ridge, had been driving a Honda passenger car at about 2 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Berckman Street in Fruitland Park when he was pulled over because the vehicle had a temporary tag blowing in the wind, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Caticchio was asked for his registration and insurance, but claimed he did not have it because he had purchased the vehicle five days earlier.

Caticchio was repeatedly reaching into a compartment underneath the vehicle’s radio, even though he had been asked several times by a police officer to stop doing so, the report said. A search turned up two plastic bags containing methamphetamine. A glass smoking device was also found in the vehicle.

The Ohio native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

His parents were called to the scene to retrieve the vehicle, the report said.

Related Articles

News

5 more die of COVID-19 as virus sweeps through local long-term care facilities

Five more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc on Villages-area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.
Read more
News

Aquatic access chair lift to be installed at Lakeshore Cottages pool

The swimming pool at the Lakeshore Cottages will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.
Read more
News

Bridgeport Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bridgeport Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Read more
News

Lake-Sumter State College extends fall semester application deadline to Aug. 13 

Lake-Sumter State College is extending the fall semester application deadline to Thursday, Aug. 13. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Softshell Turtles Looking For A Snack

Check out these softshell turtles looking for a snack. Thanks to Joe Skow for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby Rabbit Hiding In Downspout

Check out this baby rabbit hiding in a downspout. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unsolicited political email set ‘my hair on fire’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is hot after an unsolicited email from the Sumter County Commission incumbents nearly set her “hair on fire.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Lightning Bugs

Fireflies are neither flies or bugs. Columnist Barry Evans looks at these remarkable creatures.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

5 more die of COVID-19 as virus sweeps through local long-term care facilities

Five more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc on Villages-area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unsolicited political email set ‘my hair on fire’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is hot after an unsolicited email from the Sumter County Commission incumbents nearly set her “hair on fire.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘White power’ equals hate crime

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the arrest of a California couple who raised a Nazi salute. He wonders, “What is wrong with people?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Priority Golf membership rebate

A Village of Mallory Square resident is disappointed after paying for a Priority Golf membership.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,022FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,576FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
80.3 ° F
81 °
78.8 °
88 %
1.3mph
90 %
Sat
96 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
91 °
Wed
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment