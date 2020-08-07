type here...
Home News

Villages officials ready to get tough on residents’ improvements in right of way

Meta Minton

Some Villages officials are ready to get tough on residents’ improvements in rights of way, but have realized the enforcement could be tricky.

Community Development District 4 supervisors met in a special session Friday afternoon to discuss the problem of landscaping, trees and other items that residents have put in the CDD 4 right of way.

This landscaping is located in the right of way at a home in Community Development District 4.

Florida Statute defines a right of way as, “Land in which the state, the department, a county, or a municipality owns the fee or has an easement devoted to or required for use as a transportation facility.” A homeowner does not own this piece of land, therefore it does not fall under the purview of Community Standards.

In the roughly two decades that CDD 4 has been in existence in the Marion County portion of The Villages, homeowners have been making improvements in the rights of way. Many may have assumed it was their property and well within their power to make those improvements.

This landscaping has been constructed in the right of way by a homeowner on Lawson Loop in the Village of Piedmont.

However, as some residents in the Village of Calumet Grove learned last year during massive repairs after the devastating 2018 sinkholes, making improvements in the right of way can come at a cost. Several homeowners were bitterly upset that the driveway pavers they had put down with pride had to be dug out and replaced at the homeowners’ expense.

Supervisors were in agreement that improvements cannot be allowed in the right of way at the 5,700 homes in CDD 4. They agreed homeowners’ improvements in the right of way could be a potential liability to CDD 4.

“You cannot build on someone else’s property. I strongly feel that no improvement should be allowed by the owner in the right of way,” said Supervisor Cary Sternberg, a previous member of the Architectural Review Committee.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener, another former ARC member, was in agreement.

“Anything that’s in the right of way needs to go,” Wiener said. “We need to stop it from happening, now.”

While supervisors agreed in theory about taking a hardline against items in the right of way, they soon realized putting it into practice wouldn’t be so easy.

Supervisors discussed a range of options, from giving homeowners a 12-month grace period to take care of removal of the unsanctioned items to dispatching Community Watch trucks to address the offenses.

District Manager Richard Baier volunteered to draft language on potential enforcement and bring it before the CDD 4 board at its September meeting.

Related Articles

News

5 more die of COVID-19 as virus sweeps through local long-term care facilities

Five more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc on Villages-area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
News

Sumter and Marion Villagers can cast early voting ballots at recreation centers

Villages are being encouraged to take advantage of early voting opportunities for the Aug. 18 Presidential Primary Election.
Read more
News

Aquatic access chair lift to be installed at Lakeshore Cottages pool

The swimming pool at the Lakeshore Cottages will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.
Read more
News

Bridgeport Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bridgeport Recreation Center Family Pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

5 more die of COVID-19 as virus sweeps through local long-term care facilities

Five more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc on Villages-area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Softshell Turtles Looking For A Snack

Check out these softshell turtles looking for a snack. Thanks to Joe Skow for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Baby Rabbit Hiding In Downspout

Check out this baby rabbit hiding in a downspout. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unsolicited political email set ‘my hair on fire’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is hot after an unsolicited email from the Sumter County Commission incumbents nearly set her “hair on fire.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Lightning Bugs

Fireflies are neither flies or bugs. Columnist Barry Evans looks at these remarkable creatures.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villages officials ready to get tough on residents’ improvements in right of way

Some Villages officials are ready to get tough on residents’ improvements in rights of way, but have realized the enforcement could be tricky.
Read more
News

5 more die of COVID-19 as virus sweeps through local long-term care facilities

Five more tri-county residents have died of COVID-19 as the virus continues to wreak havoc on Villages-area long-term care facilities.
Read more
Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Unsolicited political email set ‘my hair on fire’

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is hot after an unsolicited email from the Sumter County Commission incumbents nearly set her “hair on fire.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

‘White power’ equals hate crime

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to the arrest of a California couple who raised a Nazi salute. He wonders, “What is wrong with people?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Priority Golf membership rebate

A Village of Mallory Square resident is disappointed after paying for a Priority Golf membership.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villages couple called to pick up vehicle after son’s arrest

A Villages couple called was called in the wee hours of the morning to pick up a vehicle after their son’s arrest.
Read more
Crime

Ashtray-throwing Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with lady friend

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after his lady friend said he pushed her down while she tried to kick his bicycle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man and gal pal popped on drug charges outside discount store

A Summerfield man and his gal pal found themselves behind bars Tuesday night on a multitude of charges after being accused of using drugs in the parking lot of an Ocala discount store.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,022FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,576FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
80.3 ° F
81 °
78.8 °
88 %
1.3mph
90 %
Sat
96 °
Sun
94 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
91 °
Wed
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment