Belleview man with methamphetamine arrested at Lady Lake internet cafe

A Belleview man with methamphetamine was arrested at a Lady Lake internet cafe.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday to Players Palace Internet Cafe at 13737 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake to investigate a complaint of someone using illegal drugs.

A deputy found 29-year-old Christopher Phillip McMullen outside the internet cafe. A search of a black fanny pack that McMullen was carrying over his shoulder and a search of it turned up a blue plastic straw with residue, according to an arrest report. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine. McMullen also had a small brown leather pouch concealed in his waist band. The pouch contained a plastic bag with a small amount of methamphetamine.

The Newark, Delaware native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.