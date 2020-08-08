Pizza eatery worker from Summerfield nabbed after caught driving without license

A Belleview Papa John’s Pizza employee from Summerfield was jailed recently after she was caught driving without a license.

A Belleview Police officer stopped 37-year-old Brandy Lee Patterson Stiles in the 5800 block of S.E. Abshier Boulevard in Belleview. After speaking with her, the officer confirmed that Stiles was knowingly driving with a suspended license, a report states.

Stiles was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and released on $2,000 bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.