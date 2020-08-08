type here...
Home Crime

Village of Sabal Chase woman arrested on charge of fraud

Meta Minton

Veronica Look

A Village of Sabal Chase woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after allegedly cashing a fraudulent check from the City of Leesburg.

Veronica Look, 38, was arrested Thursday after cashing the $355.64 check at the Kars Mart service station in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

A police officer contacted the City of Leesburg Finance Department which verified that the check was fraudulent.

Look attempted to claim that the city mailed her the check for unused utilities.

Kars Mart in Eustis

A check revealed Look has 16 previous convictions for fraud, including an arrest in 2015.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Massachusetts native was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Belleview man with methamphetamine arrested at Lady Lake internet cafe

A Belleview man with methamphetamine was arrested at a Lady Lake internet cafe.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in identifying man accused of exposing genitals

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of exposing his genitals in public.
Read more
Crime

Pizza eatery worker from Summerfield nabbed after caught driving without license

A Belleview Papa John’s Pizza employee from Summerfield was jailed recently after she was caught driving without a license.
Read more
News

Duval Adult Pool will be getting aquatic access chair lift

The Duval Adult Pool will be closed for the installation of an aquatic access chair lift.
Read more
News

Sterling Heights Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

AAC asked to grant amenity privileges for ‘residential units’  at Hacienda Hills

The Amenity Authority Committee is going to be asked to grant amenity privileges for “residential units” to be built at the now-demolished site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
News

Villages officials ready to get tough on residents’ improvements in right of way

Some Villages officials are ready to get tough on residents’ improvements in rights of way, but have realized the enforcement could be tricky.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Belleview man with methamphetamine arrested at Lady Lake internet cafe

A Belleview man with methamphetamine was arrested at a Lady Lake internet cafe.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in identifying man accused of exposing genitals

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of exposing his genitals in public.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Squirrel Berry Picking

Check out this squirrel picking some berries for a snack. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Softshell Turtles Looking For A Snack

Check out these softshell turtles looking for a snack. Thanks to Joe Skow for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump shows leadership in COVID-19 response

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident says President Trump has shown tremendous leadership in the face of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Village of Sabal Chase woman arrested on charge of fraud

A Village of Sabal Chase woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after allegedly cashing a fraudulent check from the City of Leesburg.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AAC needs to think long and hard about amenity privileges for apartment dwellers

It would appear that The Villages Developer is planning to throw up some apartments at the site of the now-defunct Hacienda Hills Country Club and he’s asking the Amenity Authority Committee to grant amenity privileges for those who will reside in the age-restricted units.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Village of Sabal Chase woman arrested on charge of fraud

A Village of Sabal Chase woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after allegedly cashing a fraudulent check from the City of Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man with methamphetamine arrested at Lady Lake internet cafe

A Belleview man with methamphetamine was arrested at a Lady Lake internet cafe.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in identifying man accused of exposing genitals

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of exposing his genitals in public.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump shows leadership in COVID-19 response

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident says President Trump has shown tremendous leadership in the face of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The gates protect golf carts

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, admits that The Villages is not a gated community. But she warns that removing the gates could be dangerous.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Scary idea about virus vaccine trials

A Village of Ashland resident raises concerns about a report of plans to do the virus vaccine experimental testing trials on people in nursing homes. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Village of Sabal Chase woman arrested on charge of fraud

A Village of Sabal Chase woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after allegedly cashing a fraudulent check from the City of Leesburg.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man with methamphetamine arrested at Lady Lake internet cafe

A Belleview man with methamphetamine was arrested at a Lady Lake internet cafe.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in identifying man accused of exposing genitals

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of exposing his genitals in public.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,027FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,580FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
92.7 ° F
93.2 °
92 °
56 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
96 °
Mon
94 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment