Village of Sabal Chase woman arrested on charge of fraud

A Village of Sabal Chase woman was arrested on a charge of fraud after allegedly cashing a fraudulent check from the City of Leesburg.

Veronica Look, 38, was arrested Thursday after cashing the $355.64 check at the Kars Mart service station in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

A police officer contacted the City of Leesburg Finance Department which verified that the check was fraudulent.

Look attempted to claim that the city mailed her the check for unused utilities.

A check revealed Look has 16 previous convictions for fraud, including an arrest in 2015.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Massachusetts native was released after posting $2,000 bond.