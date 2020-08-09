Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.

The latest fatality was identified as an 88-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Saturday and hadn’t traveled recently. It’s unclear where she lived in Lake County, as that specific information wasn’t released by the Florida Department of Health.

Thirty-six new cases were identified Sunday in and around The Villages for a total of 2,301. Those include:

The Villages up four for a total of 456;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 777;

Wildwood up six for a total of 213;

Belleview up four for a total of 224;

Summerfield up three for a total of 263;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 100;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 187; and

Oxford up one for a total of 82.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 12,975 cases among 5,622 men, 7,156 women, 52 non-residents and 145 people listed as unknown. There have been 198 deaths and 941 people hospitalized.

Sumter County now has 1,303 cases – an increase of 19 from Saturday to Sunday – among 663 men, 628 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 41 deaths and 176 people treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 233 cases – 130 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 27 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (69), Lake Panasoffkee (67), Webster (66), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (27) and Sumterville (27). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 368 cases among 278 inmates and 90 staff members.

Lake County now has 5,161 cases – an increase of 88 in a 24-hour period. Those are comprised of 2,419 men, 2,616 women, 30 non-residents and 96 people listed as unknown. There have been 68 deaths and 279 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,350 cases – an increase of 28 overnight. Others have been reported in Tavares (612), Eustis (434), Groveland (368), Mount Dora (346), Mascotte (176), Minneola (148), Sorrento (131), Umatilla (96), Montverde (80), Grand Island (51), Astatula (35), Howey-in-the-Hills (34), Yalaha (25), Astor (24), Altoona (20), Paisley (18), Okahumpka (13), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3)

Marion County continues to pace the tri-county area with 6,511 cases – an increase of 251 – among 2,540 men, 3,912 women, 14 non-residents and 45 people listed as unknown. There have been 89 deaths and 486 people treated in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 5,165 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 224 in 24 hours. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (194), Citra (134), Reddick (77), Silver Springs (76), Ocklawaha (66), Weirsdale (34), Anthony (34), Fort McCoy (18), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (5), Sparr (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Morriston (2), Fairfield (2), Salt Springs (1), Williston (1) and McIntosh (1). A total of 1,313 cases have been reported among inmates (1,251) and staff members (62) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 532,806 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,229 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 527,036 are residents. There have been 8,315 deaths and 30,505 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 77 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 254 people requiring hospital care.