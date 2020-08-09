type here...
Home News

Boil order issued in Piedmont after water main break

Staff Report

A precautionary boil order has been issued in the Village of Piedmont after a water main break.
The following addresses are under a precautionary boil order:
8455-8453, 8454-8474 SE 177th Roleson Lane
17705-17837, 17702-17724 SE 84th Sheldon Terrace
17644-17780, 17675-17717 SE 84th Peyton Court
8499-8455 SE 177th Tremont Street
8450-8476, 8451-8469 SE 177th Penman Place
As a precaution, all water used for hand washing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.
If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at 750-0000.

Related Articles

News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
Read more
News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents about bogus warrant scam phone calls

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving the law enforcement agency.
Read more
News

Sumter County school supply drive set this week in The Villages

A Sumter County school supply drive is set for this week in The Villages. We've got a list of what students need and where the items can be dropped off here in Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Sumter County residents warned after cat tests positive for rabies in Webster

The Sumter County Health Department has issued a rabies advisory for the Webster area after a cat tested positive this past Thursday.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man sought by Marion sheriff for violating stalking injunction

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield man who is wanted for violating an injunction against stalking.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Berry Picking

Check out this squirrel picking some berries for a snack. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We can’t afford to bail out the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident argues that residents cannot afford to bail out the Developer when it comes to Hacienda Hills Country Club. He has some advice for the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents about bogus warrant scam phone calls

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving the law enforcement agency.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Who in the hell is Good Government for Florida Inc.?

Columnist Scott Fenstermaker has been doing some digging and found out who is funding Good Government for Florida Inc., the group which has been buying big color ads in The Villages Daily Sun, touting the re-election of a trio of Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
Read more
News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We can’t afford to bail out the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident argues that residents cannot afford to bail out the Developer when it comes to Hacienda Hills Country Club. He has some advice for the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ideas for bringing back entertainment at town squares

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers ideas for reopening the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hacienda Hills deal could be a ‘win-win’

A Villager who has been in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for more than two decades offers her take on the Hacienda Hills “age-restricted residential units” idea. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents about bogus warrant scam phone calls

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving the law enforcement agency.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man sought by Marion sheriff for violating stalking injunction

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield man who is wanted for violating an injunction against stalking.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after departing roommate claims knife threat

A Summerfield mobile home dweller with a history of roommate issues was jailed Thursday after being accused of threatening a woman with a knife.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,029FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,584FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
77.6 ° F
78.8 °
77 °
88 %
3.5mph
40 %
Mon
92 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
92 °
Fri
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment