Boil order issued in Piedmont after water main break

A precautionary boil order has been issued in the Village of Piedmont after a water main break.

The following addresses are under a precautionary boil order:

8455-8453, 8454-8474 SE 177th Roleson Lane

17705-17837, 17702-17724 SE 84th Sheldon Terrace

17644-17780, 17675-17717 SE 84th Peyton Court

8499-8455 SE 177th Tremont Street

8450-8476, 8451-8469 SE 177th Penman Place

As a precaution, all water used for hand washing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.

If you have any questions, you may contact District Utility Customer Service at 750-0000.