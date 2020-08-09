Marion sheriff warns area residents about bogus warrant scam phone calls

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving the law enforcement agency.

Some local residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office who tells them they have outstanding warrants. The caller attempts to get the victims to pay money to “get their warrant taken care of,” a sheriff’s office report states.

Sheriff’s deputies are reminding residents that the court system doesn’t work that way and they can’t pay their way out of warrants or jury duty over the phone.

Sheriff’s deputies say residents who receive these kinds of calls should hang up immediately and not give out any personal information. They also are asking those with active warrants to turn themselves in.