Summerfield man sought by Marion sheriff for violating stalking injunction

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield man who is wanted for violating an injunction against stalking.

Sheriff Billy Woods highlighted the case against 26-year-old Mark Edward Tharpe this week during his “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“Mark, the victim has an active injunction against you, and when you were served with those papers, the deputy went over all the rules of the injunction to you,” Woods said. “Were you not listening or you just don’t feel the rules pertain to you?”

Woods said Tharpe has continued to have contact with the victim even after she has told him to stop and leave her alone.

“The world doesn’t revolve around you Mark, and because you kept doing what you wanted to do, you are now going to go to jail,” Woods said.

Woods asked anyone with information about Tharpe or his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at (352) 732-9111. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 20-51 in your tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Tharpe is no stranger to the Marion County legal system, having been arrested in June for driving without a license after he was stopped in the parking lot of a Belleview bar. A computer check at the time showed that Tharpe had been found guilty on Aug. 21, 2018 for driving while license suspended. It also showed that his license was: