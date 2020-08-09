Summerfield woman jailed after departing roommate claims knife threat

A Summerfield mobile home dweller with a history of roommate issues was jailed Thursday after being accused of threatening a woman with a knife.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Summerfield residence and when they arrived, a man told them that 60-year-old Jeanene Lacey Villareal had threatened his wife with a knife that was lying in a nearby grassy area. The man said Villareal had swung the large knife with a black handle at his wife’s throat, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim told deputies that she had arrived at the residence with her family to retrieve some of their belongings. She said they are living at the residence but are in the process of moving out, the report says.

The victim said that upon her arrival, Villareal came out of the front door and met her on the steps. She said she put the knife up against her throat and said she didn’t want the woman living there any longer, the report says.

The victim said she was in fear for her life and believed Villareal “was going to kill her.” She didn’t make any statements about Villareal swinging the knife at her and had no injuries, the report says.

After being read her rights, Villareal admitted that she had the knife and said she was tired of the victim and her family “harassing” her and wanted them out of her mobile home. She claimed the victim walked up the stairs to the area where she was standing with the knife and denied ever touching her with the weapon, the report says.

Villareal, who originally is from Leesburg, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and held on $2,000 bond. She’s due in court Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.

Thursday wasn’t the first time Villareal has had an issue with a roommate. In May, she was arrested after packing up a roommate’s belongings and telling her to stay away.

Villareal claimed at the time that her roommate had left the residence for a few days and wasn’t allowed back into her house. She said that while her roommate was away, she packed and removed her belongings from her room, adding that “it was her house and she can do what she wants,” a sheriff’s office report states.