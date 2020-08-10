type here...
AAC could set dangerous precedent at Hacienda Hills

Thomas Hill

Thomas Hill

I am a neighbor to the Hacienda Hills Country Club site residing in the Village of Hacienda East and want to let you know that I am afraid of the impact the development will have on my lifestyle. There was a recent golf cart accident resulting in a Villager’s death at the entrance of my village and Morse Boulevard. With the proposed high density development, I am sure the additional traffic on Morse will result in additional accidents and deaths. I also suspect that this development will result in another traffic light on Morse due to the additional traffic.

The Morse family has plenty of money and they control large swaths of land. It is unfair to residents who bought in this area to have the family swoop in and have a large impact on our lifestyle so that they can make even more money for themselves.

The Morse family has paid scant attention to the needs of the Villages north of 466. Spanish Springs lost Katie Belle’s, they were unwilling to restore the Hacienda Hills Country Club and now they want to horse trade their way to making the issue of their failed promise of country club living go away.

Let me ask you all one question. Today it is the Hacienda Hills Country Club. What prevents the Morse family from changing over all the country clubs to other uses at some time over the upcoming years?

A dangerous precedent is being set. While you may not live near the Hacienda site, they will be coming for your local country club at some point.

The AAC needs to vote “no” on Wednesday.

Tom Hill is a resident of the Village of Hacienda East.

