Constant turnover in three-bedroom Airbnb

To the Editor:

One of the homes that was sold on Tamarindo Drive is now an Airbnb. The owner is renting by the day and week. It’s a three-bedroom home and I have seen as many a 10 people residing in the home for a week.

Is this acceptable is there a limit on how many people can live in a three-bedroom home?

What about an Airbnb, this is kind of like a hotel or motel in a residential area? If it is acceptable by The Villages, I can see them sprouting up all over The Villages. Anything to make a buck.

Anthony Aquilina

Village of Santiago