type here...
Home News

Increase of COVID-19 cases slows considerably in tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

For the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida on June 5, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local area has slowed to a crawl.

The tri-county area reported an increase of just 82 cases, with only seven of those – Leesburg (3), Summerfield (3) and Belleview (1) – being in the local area. That brings the total in the tri-county area to 13,057, which are divided among 5,656 men, 7,205 women, 52 non-residents and 144 people listed as unknown. There have been 198 deaths and 950 people hospitalized.

There were no cases reported Monday in The Villages and one was removed from the Lake County count, meaning the mega-retirement community is now reporting 455 cases. Of those, 428 are in Sumter County, 24 are in Lake County and three are in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Sumter County is now reporting 1,307 cases – an increase of just four in a 24-hour period – among 666 men, 629 women, eight non-residents and four people listed as unknown. There have been 41 deaths and 176 people hospitalized.

Bushnell is reporting 233 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been reported in Wildwood (213), Oxford (82), Coleman (70), Lake Panasoffkee (68), Webster (68), Center Hill (36), Lady Lake portion of the county (27) and Sumterville (27). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 368 cases among 278 inmates and 90 staff members.

Lake County now has 5,177 cases – an increase of 30 overnight. Those are divided among 2,426 men, 2,625 women, 30 non-residents and 96 people listed as unknown. There have been 68 deaths and 281 people treated in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,354 cases. Others have been reported in Leesburg (780), Tavares (613), Eustis (435), Groveland (369), Mount Dora (349), Lady Lake (185), Mascotte (177), Minneola (148), Sorrento (131), Fruitland Park (100), Umatilla (98), Montverde (80), Grand Island (53), Astatula (36), Howey-in-the-Hills (34), The Villages (24), Yalaha (25), Astor (24), Altoona (20), Paisley (18), Okahumpka (13), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3)

Marion County continues to lead the local area with 6,573 cases – an increase of 14 overnight – among 2,564 men, 3,951 women, 14 non-residents and 44 people listed as unknown. There have been 89 deaths and 493 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Ocala continues to pace Marion County with 5,215 cases – an increase of 50 in 24 hours. Others have been identified in Summerfield (266), Belleview (225), Dunnellon (196), Citra (135), Reddick (78), Silver Springs (76), Ocklawaha (66), Weirsdale (35), Anthony (34), Fort McCoy (18), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (5), Sparr (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), The Villages (3), Morriston (2), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Salt Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,313 cases have been reported among inmates (1,251) and staff members (62) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 536,961 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,155 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 531,217 are residents. There have been 8,408 deaths and 30,785 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 93 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 280 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance that will be available on a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
Read more
News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Crime

Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
Read more
News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance that will be available on a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
Read more
News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Berry Picking

Check out this squirrel picking some berries for a snack. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What county commissioner mailers tell us

A Village of Pennecamp resident encourages his fellow voters to take a hard look at the slick political ads filling their mailboxes. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AAC could set dangerous precedent at Hacienda Hills

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, fears the Amenity Authority Committee could be setting an unwelcome precedent with a vote this week on Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Increase of COVID-19 cases slows considerably in tri-county area

For the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida on June 5, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local area has slowed to a crawl.
Read more
News

Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance that will be available on a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
Read more
News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What county commissioner mailers tell us

A Village of Pennecamp resident encourages his fellow voters to take a hard look at the slick political ads filling their mailboxes. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Constant turnover in three-bedroom Airbnb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is unhappy that a home sold in his village has been converted to an Airbnb with plenty of turnover.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Shocked at how far Developer will go to win election

A Village of Largo resident details an incident over campaign signage at a recreation center in The Villages. He says he is shocked at how far the Developer will go to win this election.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Crime

Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,033FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91.7 ° F
93.2 °
90 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment