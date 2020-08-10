type here...
Home Opinions

Making vaccines to stop COVID-19 pandemic

Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

The only way that scientists are going to end this current pandemic is to develop vaccines and immunize enough people to reach immunity in about 40 percent of the population from the vaccines or by having been infected with the disease (Science, June 23, 2020). To make previous vaccines, scientists took the offending virus and weakened or killed it so it would be less likely to harm humans. It used to take five or more years to make the vaccines and test them for benefit and safety on cell cultures, on animals and finally on humans.

A Magnificent Breakthrough
Six months ago, Chinese researchers worked out the map of the genetic sequence of the coronavirus and published their results (Nature, Jan 2020;579(7798):265-269). This brilliant and tedious work opened the door for a fast way to make effective vaccines to help stop the current pandemic. Now, less than five months after this incredible breakthrough, researchers have developed vaccines that are being tested to see if they can stop the pandemic. So far, the new type of vaccine has been shown to produce a strong antibody response and virus protection in Rhesus monkeys (Nature, July 30, 2020). Vaccines are being tested by:
• NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and Moderna
• Oxford University and Astra Zenica
• Harvard Medical School and Johnson & Johnson
• CanSino, a collaboration between China and Canada
• and several others

The New Vaccines Do Not Contain the Whole Virus
SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the coronavirus that causes the disease called COVID-19. The new vaccines are likely to be safe in humans because they do not contain killed or weakened SARS-CoV-2. Instead, researchers take a virus known to be safe in humans, such as a chimpanzee flu virus, and attach the genetic information on the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2. The immune systems of humans then make antibodies to kill the spike protein so that when people are exposed to SARS-CoV-2, their immune system destroys the spike protein so the virus cannot get into human cells.
• SARS-CoV-2 gets into human cells through a “key” called the ACE2 receptor.
• Scientists take just the part of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that opens the ACE2 door to let them inside of human cells.
• They attach the “key” to another relatively harmless virus like a chimpanzee flu virus to make the vaccine.
• Then they give humans the vaccine with the attached “key” spike protein that lets the coronavirus into human cells.
• Then your immune system responds to the “key” by making antibodies against the “key,” not to other parts of SARS-CoV-2.
• When vaccinated humans are exposed to SARS-CoV-2, their immune systems make IGG antibodies that will destroy the “key” so the virus cannot get into human cells, and it dies instead of multiplying in the vaccinated person’s body.

Mass Production of the Vaccines
The next challenge will be producing and distributing the vaccines, once they are approved. The U.S. and many other countries have already started work on distribution, well before anyone knows whether the vaccines will work. For example, The Serum Institute in Puno, India, is already producing 720,000 doses per day of the Oxford vaccine, long before tests for safety and benefits have been completed (New York Times, August 1, 2020).

What This Means For Us
This current COVID-19 pandemic has spurred scientists to make major breakthroughs in which they can produce vaccines at an incredibly fast rate that was previously impossible. These vaccines made by attaching a part of SARS-CoV-2 to relatively harmless viruses appear to be safer and may even be more effective than many previous types of vaccines. If studies being done right now show effective protection against COVID-19, we should be able to start immunizations in the fall of 2020 and gain herd immunity to stop this pandemic in 2021.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com.

Related Articles

Opinions

Who in the hell is Good Government for Florida Inc.?

Columnist Scott Fenstermaker has been doing some digging and found out who is funding Good Government for Florida Inc., the group which has been buying big color ads in The Villages Daily Sun, touting the re-election of a trio of Sumter County commissioners.
Read more
Opinions

AAC needs to think long and hard about amenity privileges for apartment dwellers

It would appear that The Villages Developer is planning to throw up some apartments at the site of the now-defunct Hacienda Hills Country Club and he’s asking the Amenity Authority Committee to grant amenity privileges for those who will reside in the age-restricted units.
Read more
Opinions

Lightning Bugs

Fireflies are neither flies nor bugs. Columnist Barry Evans looks at these remarkable creatures.
Read more
Opinions

President Harry Truman had no choice

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who recently penned a column on Albert Einstein and the atomic bomb, responds to readers' reactions to his piece.
Read more
Opinions

Developer’s newspaper won’t tell you truth about taxes

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, contends the Developer's newspaper isn't about to tell you the truth about taxes paid by Sumter County residents.
Read more
Opinions

When we stop Americans from working we have a responsibility to act

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message, explains his votes on recent relief measures and contends that when government stops hardworking Americans from working, we have a responsibility to act.
Read more
Opinions

Al Butler is no conservative and neither are any of the incumbents

Villager Gary Search, a candidate for Sumter County Commission, takes on his opponent and false claims about the 25.5 percent tax increase.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Berry Picking

Check out this squirrel picking some berries for a snack. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We can’t afford to bail out the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident argues that residents cannot afford to bail out the Developer when it comes to Hacienda Hills Country Club. He has some advice for the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents about bogus warrant scam phone calls

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving the law enforcement agency.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Making vaccines to stop COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Gabe Mirkin contends the only way that scientists are going to end this current pandemic is to develop vaccines and immunize enough people to reach immunity in about 40 percent of the population
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
Read more
News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We can’t afford to bail out the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident argues that residents cannot afford to bail out the Developer when it comes to Hacienda Hills Country Club. He has some advice for the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Ideas for bringing back entertainment at town squares

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers ideas for reopening the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hacienda Hills deal could be a ‘win-win’

A Villager who has been in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for more than two decades offers her take on the Hacienda Hills “age-restricted residential units” idea. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents about bogus warrant scam phone calls

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving the law enforcement agency.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man sought by Marion sheriff for violating stalking injunction

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield man who is wanted for violating an injunction against stalking.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after departing roommate claims knife threat

A Summerfield mobile home dweller with a history of roommate issues was jailed Thursday after being accused of threatening a woman with a knife.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,032FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,586FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.5 ° F
90 °
84 °
79 %
0.4mph
1 %
Mon
95 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment