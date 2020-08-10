Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.

Wildwood police were called at 5:17 p.m. Friday to the United Southern Bank on Main Street where 26-year-old Zachery Austin Ferry and 22-year-old Hanna Marie Morian, both of Leesburg, were trying to cash the checks.

Both initially gave false accounts about the checks they were attempting to cash, according to the arrest report. Both eventually admitted that they were to be given a percentage of the money if they were successful in cashing the checks.

Both were arrested on charges of fraud and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Both were released after posting $2,000 bond each.