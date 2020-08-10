type here...
PWAC to spend $141,348 to prop up oft-flooded bridge at golf course

Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend $141,348 to prop up an oft-flooded bridge at a golf course in The Villages.

PWAC members voted Monday to spend the money to raise the bridge at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course.

The bridge near the fourth hole of the golf course has frequently flooded during periods of heavy rain.

The bridge at at the 4th hole of Mangrove Executive Golf Course was under water after a period of heavy rain in 2015.

PWAC, which includes representatives from Community Development Districts 5 through 12 who oversee maintenance assessment fees spent on joint infrastructure, considered two bids – one from Earthscapes Unlimited Inc. for $191,822 and a second bid for $141,348 from Hardscapes of Central Florida. PWAC decided to accept the lower bid for the project which was originally budgeted for $170,500.

The project will raise the bridge about 18 inches.

The bridge dates back to about 2013.

The work at the bridge will take about three months to complete and will require the closure of the golf course during that time.

