Shocked at how far Developer will go to win election

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With the start of early voting here in The Villages, the Recreation Department is apparently using selective enforcement to limit signage for non developer candidates.  Supporters of Gary Search, Craig Estep, and Oren Miller put up their familiar yellow signs at Allamanda Rec Center and returned that evening to find tow notices plastered on golf cart steering wheels and signs pulled up and piled next to the cart. The Rec people claimed the carts were parked illegally and signs not permitted on the lawn area.
The rub is that the supporters went over the rules with the election officials on site who showed them where everyone parked and put signs up in the past. The supporters then took the extra step of asking the Rec Department representative where they could park a golf cart legally and where signs could be put but were not given an answer.
While I am not one to bash the Developer for making money providing a great place to retire, I am shocked to see how far they are going to win this election. I was at two of the public hearings before the vote to increase taxes and never saw a group of government officials have such disdain for voters, knowing they only had the Developer to answer to!

Jim Peterson
Village of Largo

 

