Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County has received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance.

The program of service will be in a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants. Applicants are eligible if they reside in Sumter County and are at or below 120 percent of the area median income for the county. The rent limits, as established by Florida Housing Finance Corporation, will be used for all rental units. To obtain income & rent guidelines for Sumter County, click HERE.

Additionally, the applicant’s residence must be considered a safe, decent and sanitary residential unit that meets the standards of the Florida Housing Code adopted under Chapter 553, Florida Statutes, or manufactured housing constructed after June 1994 and installed in accordance with the installation standards of mobile or manufactured homes contained in rules of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for homeownership or rental of eligible persons.

All payments will be paid directly to the rental property owner, utility company, or mortgage holder on behalf of the approved applicant and one time only. For more information or to apply for assistance, click HERE.