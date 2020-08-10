type here...
Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County has received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance.

The program of service will be in a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants. Applicants are eligible if they reside in Sumter County and are at or below 120 percent of the area median income for the county. The rent limits, as established by Florida Housing Finance Corporation, will be used for all rental units. To obtain income & rent guidelines for Sumter County, click HERE.

Additionally, the applicant’s residence must be considered a safe, decent and sanitary residential unit that meets the standards of the Florida Housing Code adopted under Chapter 553, Florida Statutes, or manufactured housing constructed after June 1994 and installed in accordance with the installation standards of mobile or manufactured homes contained in rules of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for homeownership or rental of eligible persons.

All payments will be paid directly to the rental property owner, utility company, or mortgage holder on behalf of the approved applicant and one time only. For more information or to apply for assistance, click HERE.

News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Crime

Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
