Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.

Robert Royce Overlock, 41, was arrested Friday night at his home at 719 Lee St. in Wildwood after a 12-year-old girl said he pulled her hair and punched her several times in the face with his fist, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said Overlock grabbed her wrists but she was able to break free. She ran out the front door and she and her 11-year-old brother walked to another home. She had “a fresh red bruise approximately two inches wide on her left arm above her wrist,” the report said.

Overlock said he did not hit the girl, but claimed he was “was acting in self defense by grabbing her wrists.” He was booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Overlock had been arrested in 2018 when he was caught driving on a suspended license. At the time of that arrest, Overlock described himself as “a single father who has to work.