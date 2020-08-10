type here...
Home Crime

Villagers with lengthy criminal records jailed after traffic stop at Wawa

Meta Minton

Charlotte Gajewsky

William John Verticelli

Two Villagers with long criminal histories were jailed after a traffic stop at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

A gray Nissan with North Carolina license plates was traveling at 7:42 p.m. Saturday when a deputy noticed that its front headlight was not working, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle pulled into Wawa and the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Two passengers looked “physically nervous” and were identified as 48-year-old Charlotte Gajewsky, who was nabbed in 2017 in a famous drug bust in the Village of Palo Alto, and 65-year-old William John Verticelli, who has been arrested in the past on numerous drug and weapons charges at the home of his mother, also in the Village of Palo Alto. Most recently, that home has been the subject of a junk car complaint.

The Verticelli home at1949 Palo Alto Ave. has been the subject of complaints.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Gajewsky, who was released from a Florida prison in 2018, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. A check revealed that Verticelli was wanted on a warrant ordering the revocation of his bond from previous arrests. Verticelli refused to get out of the car and said he was going to “smoke another cigarette,” the report said. Deputies removed him from the vehicle, but he resisted efforts to be handcuffed.

Gajewsky and Verticelli were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Verticelli was booked without bond. Gajewsky, who still lists a Village of Palo Alto arrest, was held on $3,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Increase of COVID-19 cases slows considerably in tri-county area

For the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida on June 5, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local area has slowed to a crawl.
Read more
News

Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance that will be available on a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
Read more
News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Crime

Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Increase of COVID-19 cases slows considerably in tri-county area

For the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida on June 5, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local area has slowed to a crawl.
Read more
News

Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance that will be available on a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Berry Picking

Check out this squirrel picking some berries for a snack. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What county commissioner mailers tell us

A Village of Pennecamp resident encourages his fellow voters to take a hard look at the slick political ads filling their mailboxes. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers with lengthy criminal records jailed after traffic stop at Wawa

Two Villagers with long criminal histories were jailed after a traffic stop at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AAC could set dangerous precedent at Hacienda Hills

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, fears the Amenity Authority Committee could be setting an unwelcome precedent with a vote this week on Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villagers with lengthy criminal records jailed after traffic stop at Wawa

Two Villagers with long criminal histories were jailed after a traffic stop at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
News

Increase of COVID-19 cases slows considerably in tri-county area

For the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida on June 5, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the local area has slowed to a crawl.
Read more
News

Sumter County CARES Act housing assistance grants available

Sumter County received CARES Act federal funding for housing assistance that will be available on a first-come, first-served distribution to assist with mortgage, rent or utility payments for eligible applicants.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What county commissioner mailers tell us

A Village of Pennecamp resident encourages his fellow voters to take a hard look at the slick political ads filling their mailboxes. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Constant turnover in three-bedroom Airbnb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is unhappy that a home sold in his village has been converted to an Airbnb with plenty of turnover.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Shocked at how far Developer will go to win election

A Village of Largo resident details an incident over campaign signage at a recreation center in The Villages. He says he is shocked at how far the Developer will go to win this election.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers with lengthy criminal records jailed after traffic stop at Wawa

Two Villagers with long criminal histories were jailed after a traffic stop at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,033FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91.7 ° F
93.2 °
90 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment