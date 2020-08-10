type here...
Home News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Marv Balousek

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Administrator Jason McHugh told commissioners Monday.

Leagues include Pop Warner football, RBI baseball, GFB baseball, adult kickball, and AYSO and Villages soccer.

The city sponsors RBI baseball and adult kickball so those leagues could be postponed. The rest are sponsored by other entities.

McHugh said Wildwood also has canceled a summer music festival scheduled for Aug. 29.

He said two events can be held safely and will continue, including a fall planting, set for Sept. 19 at Clarke Park Community Garden, and a scaled-back Spooktacular Halloween event scheduled Oct. 30 in the City Hall courtyard.

These events allow participants to be protected with masks and social distancing, McHugh said.

Wildwood has had 213 cases of the virus as of Monday, about 16 percent of the 1,303 cases reported in Sumter County

“There are no good answers when it comes to responding to COVID-19 and trying to maintain a balance between keeping the community safe and allowing the community to congregate socially or recreationally,” McHugh wrote in a memo to commissioners. “With the rising count of positive cases and the importance of keeping the schools open, the city should take a (cautious) step and cancel, postpone or modify the leagues and activities.”

He said Wildwood could face liability if the city allows the leagues to proceed during the pandemic.

Mayor Ed Wolf praised McHugh’s decision to cancel or postpone the leagues.

“I think in the interest of safety, you probably made the right call,” he said.

A five-year contract extension for McHugh with an annual salary increase to $135,000 also was approved by commissioners at the meeting.

Related Articles

Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Crime

Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
News

Tenant at Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood received $67 million in COVID-19 money

A major tenant at the new Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood has received $67 million in COVID-19 money from the taxpayer-funded relief program.
Read more
News

Another local resident dies of COVID-19 as tri-county area sees 358 new cases

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area saw an increase of 358 cases in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

Return of restaurant at Hacienda Hills not clearly spelled out in AAC proposal

Residents were bitterly disappointed when a part of their promised “country club living” disappeared in 2019 with the closure of Hacienda Hills Country Club. Is a restaurant really part of the deal that would give 300 amenity privileges for future apartment dwellers at the site?
Read more
News

Boil order issued in Piedmont after water main break

A precautionary boil order has been issued in the Village of Piedmont after a water main break.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Squirrel Berry Picking

Check out this squirrel picking some berries for a snack. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Black-Bellied Whistling Ducklings In Landscaping In The Village Of Antrim Dells

These black-bellied whistling ducklings were spotted in landscaping in the Village of Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What county commissioner mailers tell us

A Village of Pennecamp resident encourages his fellow voters to take a hard look at the slick political ads filling their mailboxes. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

AAC could set dangerous precedent at Hacienda Hills

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, fears the Amenity Authority Committee could be setting an unwelcome precedent with a vote this week on Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Wildwood cancels fall recreation leagues and music festival amid COVID-19 crisis

Wildwood has canceled or postponed its fall recreation leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

What county commissioner mailers tell us

A Village of Pennecamp resident encourages his fellow voters to take a hard look at the slick political ads filling their mailboxes. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Constant turnover in three-bedroom Airbnb

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident is unhappy that a home sold in his village has been converted to an Airbnb with plenty of turnover.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Shocked at how far Developer will go to win election

A Village of Largo resident details an incident over campaign signage at a recreation center in The Villages. He says he is shocked at how far the Developer will go to win this election.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pair arrested after attempting to cash dead person’s checks at bank

A pair was arrested after attempting to cash a dead person’s checks at a bank’s drive-through.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested on child abuse charge claims he acted in self defense

A suspect who was arrested on a child abuse charge claimed he was acting in self defense.
Read more
Crime

Women nabbed at Summerfield Wal-Mart scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of merchandise

Two women found themselves behind bars recently after being accused of scanning Kool-Aid packets instead of more expensive merchandise at the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,033FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91.7 ° F
93.2 °
90 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment