Driver arrested after crashing semi and then trashing police car

A driver was arrested after crashing a semi and then trashing a police car.

Lady Lake police were called in the early morning hours Sunday to U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive where a semi crossed the center line, drove head-on into traffic and flipped onto its side, according to an arrest report. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Kenny Soroa of Ocala, tried to walk away from the crash scene and would not obey officers’ commands to stop.

Soroa became “belligerent and combative” when he was placed in the back of a patrol car. Witnesses confirmed he had been driving the semi.

Soroa struck the inside of the back passenger side window of the patrol vehicle, causing damage to the metal frame surrounding the window bars. He was removed from the vehicle and placed in a four-point harness to prevent him from causing further damage to the patrol vehicle.

Soroa was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.