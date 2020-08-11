Marion County Villager among 14 latest local victims of COVID-19 virus

A Villager is among the latest 14 local victims of the COVID-19 virus.

The Villages resident was identified as a 79-year-old man who lived in the Marion County portion of the community. He tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient. Neither the Villager’s name nor his neighborhood was identified in reports released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health nor the Department of Health in Marion County.

One of the victims lived in Sumter County and was identified as a 76-year-old man who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient. The other 12 lived in Ocala, which saw an increase of 73 cases overnight for a total of 5,288. They were identified as:

60-year-old woman who tested positive July 8, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

67-year-old man who tested positive July 10, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

91-year-old man who tested positive July 14, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

93-year-old woman who tested positive July 16, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

57-year-old woman who tested positive July 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

84-year-old man who tested positive July 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

71-year-old man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

87-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 1, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

91-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 2, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

89-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

70-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 10 and hadn’t traveled recently; and

84-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 10, hadn’t traveled recently nor being in contact with another patient.

Seven additional COVID-19 patients were identified Tuesday at Lady Lake Specialty Care. That brings the total number at the facility, located at 630 Griffin Ave. near the Historic Side of The Villages, to 18 patients, 23 who transferred out of the facility and eight employees. The latest patients all transferred out of the center, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health.

Thirty-seven new cases also have been reported in and around The Villages for a total of 2,343. Those include:

The Villages up three for a total of 458;

Wildwood up 15 for a total of 228;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 787;

Belleview up five for a total of 230;

Fruitland Park up three for a total of 103;

Oxford up two for a total of 84;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 186; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 267.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 13,241 cases – an increase of 184 from Monday to Tuesday – among 5,739 men, 7,292 women, 53 non-residents and 157 people listed as unknown. There have been 212 deaths and 960 people hospitalized.

Marion County continues to lead the local area with 6,668 cases – an increase of 95 in a 24-hour period – among 2,607 men, 3,994 women, 15 non-residents and 52 people listed as unknown. There have been 102 deaths and 500 people treated in area hospitals.

Besides the cases in Ocala, others have been identified in Dunnellon (200), Citra (137), Silver Springs (79), Reddick (78), Ocklawaha (69), Anthony (35), Weirsdale (35), Fort McCoy (18), Orange Lake (8), Lowell (5), Sparr (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Morriston (2), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Salt Springs (1), Orange Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,327 cases have been reported among inmates (1,261) and staff members (66) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

Sumter County is reporting 1,344 cases – an increase of 37 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 684 men, 649 women, eight non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 42 deaths and 181 people hospitalized.

Bushnell now has 239 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (75), Webster (71), Lake Panasoffkee (68), Center Hill (37), Sumterville (28) and Lady Lake portion of the county (27). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 326 cases among 233 inmates and 93 staff members.

Lake County now has 5,229 cases – an increase of 52 overnight – among 2,448 men, 2,649 women, 30 non-residents and 102 people listed as unknown. There have been 68 deaths and 279 people have required some type of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 1,365 cases – an increase of 11 overnight. Others have been reported in Tavares (621), Eustis (441), Groveland (372), Mount Dora (354), Mascotte (180), Minneola (148), Sorrento (131), Umatilla (98), Montverde (80), Grand Island (53), Astatula (37), Howey-in-the-Hills (35), Yalaha (25), Astor (24), Altoona (20), Paisley (19), Okahumpka (14), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

All told, Florida is reporting 542,792 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,831 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 536,981 are residents. There have been 8,685 deaths and 31,354 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 277 more deaths since Monday and an additional 569 people requiring hospital care.