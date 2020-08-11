type here...
Home Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

Meta Minton

Zachary Elmore

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The white 2015 Hyundai Sonata had been left parked with the keys in the ignition when it was stolen Monday night by 31-year-old Zachary Ray Elmore of Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in the North Lake View Avenue area in Leesburg. Elmore pulled the vehicle into the driveway of a residence. Officers ordered Elmore to exit the vehicle and put his hands up, but Elmore disobeyed the commands and argued with police. He began walking toward officers in an “aggressive manner” and two officers deployed their tasers, which were only “partially effective,” the report said. An officer took Elmore to the ground, but he continued to struggle with officers and kick at them. Additional officers from Fruitland Park and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and helped subdue Elmore.

The pizza delivery driver arrived on the scene and found that his wallet and phone were still in his car. Nothing had been stolen, the report said.

Elmore was arrested on charges of felony theft of an automobile, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.

The Illinois native was booked on $17,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Read more
News

Fast-growing Villages fire department has evolved from a rural to urban agency

In 20 short years, The Villages Public Safety Department has gone from being a rural to an urban fire department to keep up with the growth in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after crashing semi and then trashing police car

A driver was arrested after crashing a semi and then trashing a police car.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped for stealing at Wal-Mart says he was being ‘stupid’

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Sunday night after being accused of stealing grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender nabbed while driving unregistered BMW

A Summerfield man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s detective thought he was wanted on an outstanding Sumter County warrant.
Read more
News

Rotary Club teams up with car wash and pizza eatery for school supply drive

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening is partnering with Village Car Wash and Hungry Howie’s Pizza in a school supply drive for Harbour View Elementary in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Villagers can send message on Hacienda Hills prior to vote on apartments

Through a Villages-News.com survey, Villagers can send a message on a plan for apartments at the demolished Hacienda Hills Country Club site prior to a vote Wednesday morning by the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Read more
News

Fast-growing Villages fire department has evolved from a rural to urban agency

In 20 short years, The Villages Public Safety Department has gone from being a rural to an urban fire department to keep up with the growth in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Blue Heron On Fence In Brownwood

Check out this great blue heron spotted on a fence in Brownwood. Thanks to Richard Steiner for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this alligator swimming in the water at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Terry Cooper for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartment building would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends an apartment building at the Hacienda Hills Country Club site would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Making vaccines to stop COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Gabe Mirkin contends the only way that scientists are going to end this current pandemic is to develop vaccines and immunize enough people to reach immunity in about 40 percent of the population
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Read more
News

Fast-growing Villages fire department has evolved from a rural to urban agency

In 20 short years, The Villages Public Safety Department has gone from being a rural to an urban fire department to keep up with the growth in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartment building would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends an apartment building at the Hacienda Hills Country Club site would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s threat to Social Security

A Village of Summerhill resident is taking very seriously President Trump’s threat to cut off Social Security’s revenue stream. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rebuilding a country club is the only option

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident argues the only option is to rebuild the Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after crashing semi and then trashing police car

A driver was arrested after crashing a semi and then trashing a police car.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,044FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,585FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
77 ° F
78.8 °
75.2 °
100 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
93 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment