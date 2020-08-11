Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The white 2015 Hyundai Sonata had been left parked with the keys in the ignition when it was stolen Monday night by 31-year-old Zachary Ray Elmore of Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in the North Lake View Avenue area in Leesburg. Elmore pulled the vehicle into the driveway of a residence. Officers ordered Elmore to exit the vehicle and put his hands up, but Elmore disobeyed the commands and argued with police. He began walking toward officers in an “aggressive manner” and two officers deployed their tasers, which were only “partially effective,” the report said. An officer took Elmore to the ground, but he continued to struggle with officers and kick at them. Additional officers from Fruitland Park and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and helped subdue Elmore.

The pizza delivery driver arrived on the scene and found that his wallet and phone were still in his car. Nothing had been stolen, the report said.

Elmore was arrested on charges of felony theft of an automobile, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.

The Illinois native was booked on $17,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.