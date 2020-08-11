Rotary Club teams up with car wash and pizza eatery for school supply drive

The Rotary Club of The Villages–Evening is partnering with Village Car Wash and Hungry Howie’s Pizza in a school supply drive for Harbour View Elementary in Summerfield.

“We are excited to partner with the Evening Rotary Club on this project,” said Village Car Wash owner David Daniels. He said the car wash will offer a $5 discount to donors of school supplies on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Co-owner Debra Cullen said the car wash is a good location for the drive and also encouraged area residents to support the effort with a special pizza coupon from Hungry Howie’s, which is making a donation to drive.

“Harbour View Elementary students are definitely in need of traditional school supplies. However, during this pandemic, our students and teachers could also use items to help keep their rooms safe and clean such as hand sanitizer, wipes and masks,” said Principal Robert Hensel. “We appreciate anything you can do to help our students and teachers.”

What donors need to know: Supplies collected at Villages Car Wash (970 Bichara Blvd.) and Hungry Howie’s (980 Bichara Blvd.).

Supplies needed

24-county package of Crayola Crayons

No. 2 pencils

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Spiral notebooks WIDE RULED

Glue Sticks

Pink Erasers

Duo-tang plastic folders with pockets & brads

Dry Erase Markers (black is a high need but also colors)

Headphones or earbuds (each child needs their own to avoid issues of head lice, COVID-19, etc.)

Boxed Tissues

For more information, contact Sue Bodenner, chair of the school supply drive, at (616) 433-5400.