Home Crime

Summerfield man popped for stealing at Wal-Mart says he was being ‘stupid’

Larry D. Croom

Richard Leo Gosselin

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Sunday night after being accused of stealing grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A loss prevention officer told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that he watched 47-year-old Richard Leo Gosselin fail to scan in several grocery items at the self-checkout area and then attempt to leave the store, located at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441. He said he stopped Gosselin after he passed all points of sale inside the business.

The loss prevention officer provided the deputy with an inventory of the 10 items Gosselin was accused of stealing. They were valued at $104.97, the report says.

The deputy reviewed surveillance video footage of Gosselin at the self-checkout area and reported seeing him fail to scan in some items and then place them in his bag. After being read his rights, Gosselin said he “was being stupid” and should have paid for the merchandise, the report says.

Gosselin, who lives at 9721 SE 171st Pl. in Summerfield, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with larceny/petit theft. He’s due in court Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.

