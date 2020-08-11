type here...
Home News

Survey shows overwhelming number of Villagers don’t want apartments

Meta Minton

A survey conducted by Villages-News.com shows an overwhelming number of Villagers don’t want apartments at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.

The survey was conducted on the eve of the Amenity Authority Committee’s 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting at Savannah Center to consider extending 300 amenity privileges to the Developer to offer to the future apartment dwellers.

Ninety-five percent of the nearly 5,000 respondents to the Villages-News.com survey indicated they are against the idea of amenity privileges for the apartments.

Survey results continue to be collected at:

Click here to take the survey

I do not approve of an assisted living or apartments put on that location. Deed restrictions and amenities are important. We pay monthly to use those amenities and country clubs are in that group of usage. Traffic is already a problem in that area. We Need a nice country club with a nice restaurant in that area,” said Pam Hess of the Village of Del Mar.

Austin Leahy of the Village of Hacienda East remains suspicious of the promise of amenities to be offered to all Villagers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. In addition, to the restaurant, the Developer has promised a resort-style pool, a walking path and sports courts. They would be open to all Villagers, according to the proposal.

“With a multi-story population housed adjacent  to a pool, pool access to current Hacienda residents would essentially be non-existent,” said Leahy.

He said the demolition of Hacienda Hills saddened residents and left them suspicious.

“Surely, the Developer knew before demolishing that facility what he planned to propose, but chose not to reveal his plans because common sense told him it likely would not be favorably received,” Leahy said.

However, Veronica Phillips, a new resident of The Lofts at Brownwood said there should be a place for apartments here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

She lived in the Village of Hadley and the Village of Liberty Park before making the move to The Lofts at Brownwood.

“I am all in favor of apartment dwellings in The Villages as they serve a purpose for people who cannot maintain a home, but are not ready for assisted living,” she said.

Phillips admitted she has found some shortcomings at The Lofts, but said she has confidence that the Developer will make apartments a viable model in The Villages.

“The Villages (Morse family) have always done a good job in their planning and styles. The one exception would be The Lofts at Brownwood. These were done in collaboration with another developer and the imperfections show through. I think if The Villages develop the property and future apartment projects they will be done well and blend in with the lifestyle we are accustomed to in our area,” she said. 

Related Articles

News

Villages couple and family dog escape early morning Village of Bonnybrook blaze

Two Villagers and their family pet escaped unhurt early Tuesday morning as fast-moving flames heavily damaged their Village of Bonnybrook home.
Read more
Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Read more
News

Fast-growing Villages fire department has evolved from a rural to urban agency

In 20 short years, The Villages Public Safety Department has gone from being a rural to an urban fire department to keep up with the growth in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after crashing semi and then trashing police car

A driver was arrested after crashing a semi and then trashing a police car.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man popped for stealing at Wal-Mart says he was being ‘stupid’

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars late Sunday night after being accused of stealing grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield habitual traffic offender nabbed while driving unregistered BMW

A Summerfield man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s detective thought he was wanted on an outstanding Sumter County warrant.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages couple and family dog escape early morning Village of Bonnybrook blaze

Two Villagers and their family pet escaped unhurt early Tuesday morning as fast-moving flames heavily damaged their Village of Bonnybrook home.
Read more
Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Blue Heron On Fence In Brownwood

Check out this great blue heron spotted on a fence in Brownwood. Thanks to Richard Steiner for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this alligator swimming in the water at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Terry Cooper for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhinga Chicks In Their Nest

These two anhinga chicks in their nest being watched over by an adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartment building would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends an apartment building at the Hacienda Hills Country Club site would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Making vaccines to stop COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Gabe Mirkin contends the only way that scientists are going to end this current pandemic is to develop vaccines and immunize enough people to reach immunity in about 40 percent of the population
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Survey shows overwhelming number of Villagers don’t want apartments

A survey conducted by Villages-News.com shows an overwhelming number of Villagers don’t want apartments at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
News

Villages couple and family dog escape early morning Village of Bonnybrook blaze

Two Villagers and their family pet escaped unhurt early Tuesday morning as fast-moving flames heavily damaged their Village of Bonnybrook home.
Read more
Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Apartment building would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends an apartment building at the Hacienda Hills Country Club site would worsen traffic on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s threat to Social Security

A Village of Summerhill resident is taking very seriously President Trump’s threat to cut off Social Security’s revenue stream. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rebuilding a country club is the only option

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident argues the only option is to rebuild the Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pizza delivery driver’s vehicle stolen from Domino’s Pizza in Lady Lake

A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen from Domino’s Pizza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Police had to taser the suspected thief when they found him.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after crashing semi and then trashing police car

A driver was arrested after crashing a semi and then trashing a police car.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,044FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,585FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
77 ° F
78.8 °
75.2 °
100 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
93 °
Thu
91 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment