Survey shows overwhelming number of Villagers don’t want apartments

A survey conducted by Villages-News.com shows an overwhelming number of Villagers don’t want apartments at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club.

The survey was conducted on the eve of the Amenity Authority Committee’s 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting at Savannah Center to consider extending 300 amenity privileges to the Developer to offer to the future apartment dwellers.

Ninety-five percent of the nearly 5,000 respondents to the Villages-News.com survey indicated they are against the idea of amenity privileges for the apartments.

“I do not approve of an assisted living or apartments put on that location. Deed restrictions and amenities are important. We pay monthly to use those amenities and country clubs are in that group of usage. Traffic is already a problem in that area. We Need a nice country club with a nice restaurant in that area,” said Pam Hess of the Village of Del Mar.

Austin Leahy of the Village of Hacienda East remains suspicious of the promise of amenities to be offered to all Villagers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. In addition, to the restaurant, the Developer has promised a resort-style pool, a walking path and sports courts. They would be open to all Villagers, according to the proposal.

“With a multi-story population housed adjacent to a pool, pool access to current Hacienda residents would essentially be non-existent,” said Leahy.

He said the demolition of Hacienda Hills saddened residents and left them suspicious.

“Surely, the Developer knew before demolishing that facility what he planned to propose, but chose not to reveal his plans because common sense told him it likely would not be favorably received,” Leahy said.

However, Veronica Phillips, a new resident of The Lofts at Brownwood said there should be a place for apartments here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

She lived in the Village of Hadley and the Village of Liberty Park before making the move to The Lofts at Brownwood.

“I am all in favor of apartment dwellings in The Villages as they serve a purpose for people who cannot maintain a home, but are not ready for assisted living,” she said.

Phillips admitted she has found some shortcomings at The Lofts, but said she has confidence that the Developer will make apartments a viable model in The Villages.

“The Villages (Morse family) have always done a good job in their planning and styles. The one exception would be The Lofts at Brownwood. These were done in collaboration with another developer and the imperfections show through. I think if The Villages develop the property and future apartment projects they will be done well and blend in with the lifestyle we are accustomed to in our area,” she said.