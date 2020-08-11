Villages couple and family dog escape early morning Village of Bonnybrook blaze

Two Villagers and their family pet escaped unhurt early Tuesday morning as fast-moving flames heavily damaged their Village of Bonnybrook home.

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire & EMS responded to the blaze at 3 a.m. at the residence in 2000 block of Culpepper Way. Firefighters initially were told that a person was trapped inside the burning home but when they arrived, a man and woman and their family dog were located safely outside the residence. One of the Villagers later went to a local hospital to be checked out.

The blaze is believed to have started in the garage area of the home, which was purchased in February 2017 for $625,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.