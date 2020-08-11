Woman arrested in The Villages after found hiding in vehicle’s trunk

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in the Village of Rio Grande after she was found in a garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.

Jessica Loren Hall, 35, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. at 408 San Marino Drive by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

A 911 call had been received by the dispatch center at the sheriff’s office regarding Hall’s arrival at the home in a black vehicle. A deputy arrived on the scene and checked with two people in the vehicle who confirmed that Hall was in the residence. They said she had driven them there and they were waiting for her to return to the vehicle.

The homeowner consented to a search of the home, and deputies found Hall in the garage hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.

She was taken into custody on a warrant charging her with violating a court order in a battery case. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Hall had been arrested in June in connection with robberies at local minimarts.

She also has a long history of drug-related arrests. After one arrest at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, Hall admitted she had been stealing from the store “almost on a daily basis” to support her drug habit.