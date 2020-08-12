type here...
10 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus continues to slam long-term care center

Larry D. Croom

Ten more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to plague a Villages-area long-term care center and sweep across the local area.

Two of the victims lived in Sumter County, six in Lake County and two in Marion County. They were described Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 89-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 15, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • 77-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 80-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive June 20 and hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 78-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 18;
  • 60-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 31, hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient;
  • 79-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 5, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 70-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 6;
  • 77-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 7, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 63-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 3, had traveled to California recently and had been in contact with another patient; and
  • 81-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 4, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

COVID-19 also continues to wreak havoc on Lady Lake Specialty Care, which is reporting four more cases among residents, two of whom transferred out of the facility. That brings the total number of cases at the rehabilitation center located at 630 Griffin Ave. – just outside the confines of the Historic Side of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – to 53 among 20 residents, 25 residents who transferred out and eight employees.

Twenty-seven new cases also have been reported in The Villages and surrounding communities. Those include:

  • The Villages up two for a total of 460;
  • Leesburg up 13 for a total of 800;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 271;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 231;
  • Belleview up three for a total of 243; and
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 188.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 13,472 cases – an increase of 222 in a 24-hour period – among 5,833 men, 7,430 women, 54 non-residents and 155 people listed as unknown. There have been 222 deaths and 998 people hospitalized.

Sumter County is reporting 1,383 cases – an increase of 39 overnight – among 691 men, 681 women, eight non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 44 deaths and 184 people requiring some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 243 cases – 131 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 28 staff members. Others have been identified in Coleman (104), Oxford (84), Webster (71), Lake Panasoffkee (68), Center Hill (37), Sumterville (28) and Lady Lake portion of the county (27). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 326 cases among 233 inmates and 93 staff members.

Lake County has 5,291 cases – an increase of 62 – among 2,479 men, 2,683 women, 32 non-residents and 97 people listed as unknown. There have been 74 deaths and 296 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 1,378 cases. Others have been identified in Tavares (630), Eustis (441), Groveland (375), Mount Dora (359), Mascotte (182), Minneola (149), Sorrento (131), Fruitland Park (103), Umatilla (100), Montverde (81), Grand Island (53), Astatula (40), Howey-in-the-Hills (35), Yalaha (25), Astor (24), Paisley (20), Altoona (20), Okahumpka (14), Ferndale (5) and Mount Plymouth (3).

Marion County continues to lead the tri-county area with 6,798 cases – an increase of 130. Those are comprised of 2,663 men, 4,066 women, 14 non-residents and 55 people listed as unknown. There have been 104 deaths and 518 people seen in area hospitals.

The vast majority of Marion County cases – 5,402 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an overnight increase of 114. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (204), Citra (138), Silver Springs (80), Reddick (78), Ocklawaha (69), Anthony (37), Weirsdale (36), Fort McCoy (19), Orange Lake (8), Sparr (5), Lowell (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), The Villages (3), Morriston (2), Fairfield (2), McIntosh (2), Salt Springs (1), Orange Springs (1) and Williston (1). A total of 1,327 cases have been reported among inmates (1,261) and staff members (66) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 550,901 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 8,109 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 545,040 are residents. There have been 8,897 deaths and 31,947 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 212 more deaths since Tuesday and an additional 593 people requiring hospital care.

