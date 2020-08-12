Barbara J. Wenrich, born in Newark, NJ on March 27, 1945 to the late Robert and Adelaide James passed away on August 9, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe C. Wenrich, and her step-children, Joy Wenrich Wieboldt, Donald E. Wenrich and Robert A. (Kathleen Carpenter) Wenrich, Sr.

She is loved and survived by her daughter, Judith Wenrich Courter, her sister, Geraldine (Peter) Levens, her nephews, Frank Glumb, Ronnie (Carla) Glumb and Gary (Kimberly) Glumb, her great niece, Jessica, and nephews, James, Jake, Dylan, Chace (Glumb); her grandchildren, Dawn Wenrich-Shelley, Janis Courter, Robert A. (Jody) Wenrich, Jr., Jonathan (Mary Helen) Wenrich, Ryan Wieboldt, Sean Wieboldt, Michael (Fae) Courter, and great grandchildren, Cristina (John) Merola, Brianna Wenrich, Brandon and Triston Shelley.

Barbara loved caring for people and received her BSN from William Paterson College in New Jersey. She met her husband at Overbrook Hospital where they worked together as nurses. They moved to Pennsylvania, returning to her husband’s hometown of Selinsgrove, where they lived for more than 35 years. Barbara worked as a Registered Nurse at a number of general hospitals, nursing homes and a hospice agency.

She and her husband relocated in April 2019, where they lived together until his passing in November 2019 after which she resided with her daughter. Barbara loved animals. Throughout her life she rescued and adopted many dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made (check or credit card) to the Barbara Wenrich Memorial at The Humane Society / SPCA of Sumter County, Inc., P.O. Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, Fl 33538 – or – call 352-793-9117.