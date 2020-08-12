type here...
Deceased Villager’s home left abandoned after daughter cleans out house

Meta Minton

A deceased Villager’s home has apparently been left abandoned after her daughter cleaned out the house.

The house in question is located at 509 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake and was owned by Catherine Conner, who is deceased.

509 Jason Drive

A neighbor indicated that “her daughter came down and took what she wanted out of the home and left,” according to information presented by Community Standards during a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District.

A complaint was received May 21 regarding overgrown grass and weeds at the home. The violation was verified the following day by Community Standards.

The home’s utilities are past due and have been turned off.

The VCCDD board granted three days to bring the property into compliance. If it not brought into compliance the case will be turned over to District Counsel.

