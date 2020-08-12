Former state Rep. Marlene O’Toole connected to Villages property deed compliance case

Former state Rep. Marlene O’Toole was connected to a property deed compliance case during a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

The property is located at 829 Silver Oak Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was owned by Marleen Cronin, who died in 2012.

The New Hampshire native, who was known in The Villages as “Marleen the Barber,” was a cousin of O’Toole, who lives in the Lady Lake portion of The Villages.

Cronin’s will named O’Toole as the executor of the estate, but the will was incomplete, according to information provided by Community Standards. O’Toole was paying all of the bills, “But since the property is not in her name, she intends on letting the property go,” said a document from Community Standards.

The property records do not indicate a mortgage on the property and the real estate taxes are due for 2019. The utilities are past due and turned off.

A complaint was received in June about overgrown grass. Community Standards verified the complaint the following day.

“Who is the legal owner?” asked Village Center Community Development District Supervisor Doug Tharp. “I don’t understand how we can enforce this.”

The will is not going through probate, said Counsel Lewis Stone. He said the fines will “go against the property.”

During the public hearing before the VCCDD Board of Supervisors, three days were granted to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a fine of $250 will be imposed. An additional fine of $250 will be imposed each time the District must maintain the property. If the fines reach $1,500, the case will be turned over to District Counsel.

O’Toole, a retired IBM executive, was term-limited out of the Florida House of Representatives and in 2016 ran for the Florida Senate. She lost to fellow Republican Dennis Baxley.