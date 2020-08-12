Golf cart parking approved for children’s play area in The Villages

New golf cart parking has been approved for a popular children’s play area in The Villages.

Earlier this year, the Wilkerson Creek Park & Children’s Playground, which is across from Sonny’s BBQ restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, saw a major renovation. The updated playground now has American with Disabilities Act accessible features such as play panels at ground level, musical instruments and cognitive play components. A rubberized play surface and an engineered shade structure are now part of the popular playground.

This week, the Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed to add golf cart parking for Villagers who want to visit it with their grandchildren.

There has been informal parking where Villagers have been leaving their golf carts parked on pine straw.

The projected expenses for the parking area are:

• Fence Installation – $300

• Plant removal and replanting bed area around oak tree including irrigation repairs– $2,000

• Clearing, subgrade and limerock preparation including ribbon curbing – $3,600

• Asphalt paving and striping -$2,600

The total cost will be $8,500.

The funding from PWAC, which includes representation from Community Development Districts 5 through 12, comes from residents living south of County Road 466.