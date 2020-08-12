Is it illegal to ‘hate’?

To the Editor:

This must be asked because it deals completely with one’s right to have a differing opinion. I say differing because that is where this “crime” is committed. You say something that another takes offense to and you are labeled a wrongdoer. Silly!

Consider this, however, exactly what is “hate”? When does a simple dislike become “hate” and who should be the judge? We all have differing degrees of tolerance.

Consider also, what would be the punishment? Would there be misdemeanor “hate”? What about felony “hate”? What would someone be guilty of if they hated “haters”?

The mind boggles!

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South