Nasty tiff over dirty dishes inside camper lands Fruitland Park woman behind bars

A Fruitland Park woman found herself behind bars Monday night after a violent battle with her man friend after he asked her to wash dishes inside their camper.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy spoke with 48-year-old Tina Marie King’s “on- again, off-again” boyfriend of four years at a friend’s house in Lady Lake. He said King refused to do the dishes and “began throwing groceries all over the inside of their camper.” He said she also poked him in the eye with her fingers, grabbed a brown-handled steak knife with a serrated edge and walked outside the camper, a sheriff’s office report states.

The man said he followed King outside, where she continued to yell at him, spit on him and strike him on the left arm with the knife. He said he then left their camper and went to his friend’s house to call law enforcement for help.

Deputies noted that the man’s left eye appeared to be slightly darker than his right eye, “consistent with possibly being poked.” They also noted three cuts on his left wrist “that would be consistent with being struck with a knife” and that he denied needing medical treatment.

Deputies then responded to King’s residence in the 4000 block of Picciola Road. After being read her rights, she said her boyfriend had come home from the grocery store and was angry about her not washing the dishes. She claimed he “got in her face” and was spitting on her as he yelled at her. She said he pushed him in an attempt to get away and said she had no knowledge of the injuries he showed deputies, the report says.

Deputies went inside King’s camper and saw a brown-handled serrated steak knife in the kitchen sink and that appeared to have been cleaned off. A deputy asked King about the knife and she said she used it to chop ice and claimed it hadn’t been used in the altercation, the report says.

King was then placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail, where she was charged with aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She was being held on $2,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.