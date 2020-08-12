type here...
Who is the real Oren Miller?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I met Oren Miller outside Wal-Mart when he was getting signatures for the repeal of Sumter One. My husband and I signed the petition. I talked for quite a while with Oren. He was very personable and passionate about righting the wrong of the Sumter County Commission. Now for all you haters, I have nothing against Oren Miller, but I think you need to be true to yourself and to others.
In 2001, Mike Bloomberg, a lifelong member of the Democrat party decided to run for mayor of New York on a Republican ticket. It seems like he switched to the Republican Party for the expedience of winning the mayoral position.
From what I read Oren Miller has been a lifelong Democrat. In 2018, Oren ran for District 33 in Florida as a Democrat. There was an article in Politico Magazine date June 18, 2018 regarding Oren Miller. In the article Oren Miller’s campaign manager Chris Stanley is quoted as saying, “she wished Miller could have run as a Republican.” The magazine goes on to say, “Stanley told a group of volunteers, ‘We can’t be saying: ‘Vote for the Democrat, yay.’ That won’t help Oren at all” she told the group. “We need people to say, ‘Hey, I know Oren, he’s a great guy: We need to reach people playing pickleball, not the people going to political meetings.’”
It would be nice if Oren Miller would address some yes or no questions regarding the change of his political affiliation.
Oren, do you embrace the ideals of the Republican party?
Will you be voting Republican in the primary election?
Will you be voting Republican in the general election?
Did you change political parties solely for the purpose of winning an election?
Just wondering. Thank you.

Annette Clement
Village of Hemingway

 

