type here...
Home Around Florida

Area residents warned about possibility of heavy smoke in Belleview on Friday

Larry D. Croom

Local residents are being warned about the possibility of heavy smoke in the Belleview area on Friday.

Crews from Marion County Fire Rescue will wrap up nearly two months of specialized instruction with a live-fire exercise from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, located at 11528 S. U.S. Highway 301 in Belleview.

Firefighters were provided with the training opportunity because the church is renovating its food pantry and it donated the building for the exercise. Because the church is located just off S. U.S. 301, motorists are being reminded to be aware of an increase presence of fire rescue crews, trucks and equipment in the area. The possibility of heavy smoke adds an additional level of caution for traffic congestion and a temporary lowered air quality for those in the area.

The live-fire training offers valuable, hands-on search-and-downed-firefighter training experienced by MCFR firefighters, paramedics and EMTs in a real-world situation. Regardless of the discipline, training is essential for skills retention and improvement.

The fire and emergency medical service is no different, and MCFR attributes this fiscal year’s rescued resident and more than a dozen saved animals to its focus on instruction, education and training opportunities like this one.

Related Articles

Around Florida

Leesburg commissioners OK plan for fire department to seek grant from Wal-Mart

Leesburg commissioners gave their blessing Monday night for the city’s fire department to seek funds from the Wal-Mart Community Grant Fund.
Read more
Around Florida

Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confesses

The Atlanta man accused of killing two Leesburg women allegedly confessed to a neighbor and Lake County sheriff’s deputies as they arrived at the burning residence Tuesday morning.
Read more
Around Florida

Man jailed after two women found dead inside burning mobile home in Leesburg

A man is behind bars facing two counts of first-degree homicide after two women were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Leesburg early Tuesday morning.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg Commission rejects man’s demand for city to ban plastic straws

Leesburg commissioners sent a clear message Monday night to a Fruitland Park man who has spoken to them multiple times in the past few months – the city has no interest in banning the use of plastic straws.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg reverses course and cancels fireworks show amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Leesburg Partnership reversed course Wednesday and canceled the city’s annual July 4 fireworks show – just two days after a split City Commission had voted to go forward with the popular event.
Read more
Around Florida

Split Leesburg Commission votes to hold fireworks show despite COVID-19 concerns

After some contentious and emotional debate Monday night, a split Leesburg Commission made it official – the city will host its annual fireworks show on July 4.
Read more
Around Florida

Man accused of shooting passing motorist near minimart nabbed after high-speed pursuit

A man accused of shooting a passing motorist during a gunfight at a Leesburg minimart earlier this week is behind bars.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager arrested after allegedly spraying insecticide at Village of Marsh Bend

A Villager who was suspected of illegally spraying insecticide in the Village of Marsh Bend was arrested after an altercation with an agent from the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Read more
News

Villagers facing potential fines for illicitly widened driveway

A Villages couple is facing potential fines over a driveway that was widened illicitly.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Snowy Egret Taking A Morning Stroll

This snowy egret was out taking a morning stroll. Thanks to Jan Betz for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Eagle Nest On Multimodal Path

The eagles are starting to add material to their nest on the multimodal path between Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive golf courses. Thanks to...
Read more
Photos

Great Blue Heron On Fence In Brownwood

Check out this great blue heron spotted on a fence in Brownwood. Thanks to Richard Steiner for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The vision of The Villages has changed

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the vision of The Villages has changed from the “friendliest hometown” to the “most crowded overgrown city.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seek help locating trailer stolen from Villages construction site

Wildwood Police officers are searching for bandits who stole a trailer recently from a construction site in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Addressing Post Office backlogs

Last week, Congressman Daniel Webster sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General regarding some operational changes being made without proper Congressional oversight. Webster offers an update for constituents.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Village of Fenney couple with $525,000 home can’t get out of driveway

A Village of Fenney couple with a $525,000 home say they can’t get out of their driveway and pleaded for help from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
News

Villager arrested after allegedly spraying insecticide at Village of Marsh Bend

A Villager who was suspected of illegally spraying insecticide in the Village of Marsh Bend was arrested after an altercation with an agent from the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Read more
News

Villagers facing potential fines for illicitly widened driveway

A Villages couple is facing potential fines over a driveway that was widened illicitly.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The vision of The Villages has changed

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the vision of The Villages has changed from the “friendliest hometown” to the “most crowded overgrown city.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Residents should have had chance to vote on apartments at Hacienda Hills

A Villager contends residents should have had a chance to vote on the idea of apartments at Hacienda Hills.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

So many promises have been broken

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that things have changed a lot since she moved here in 2000 and so many promises have been broken.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seek help locating trailer stolen from Villages construction site

Wildwood Police officers are searching for bandits who stole a trailer recently from a construction site in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman wanted on warrants nabbed after hiding in residence

A Summerfield woman wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed Monday after Marion County sheriff’s deputies saw her enter the back yard of a residence near the Little Lake Weir subdivision.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s grandson arrested after fleeing hospital after crashing vehicle

A Villager’s 32-year-old grandson was arrested after fleeing UF Health The Villages Hospital where he was taken by ambulance after crashing his vehicle on County Road 466.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,066FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,585FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
76 ° F
78.8 °
75 °
88 %
1.2mph
1 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment