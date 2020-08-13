CDD 7 hires back legal counsel at hourly rate after terminating contract

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has agreed to hire back its legal counsel at an hourly rate after terminating the contract with the firm last month.

Mark Brionez of the Brionez & Brionez law firm spoke Thursday morning before the CDD 7 board, which last month unanimously voted to terminate the contract after receiving a pair of bills totaling more than $10,000.

“We accept that termination, obviously we’re not happy with that termination,” Brionez said.

He presented the CDD 7 board with a revised bill that had been discounted 70 percent.

Several weeks ago, CDD 7 supervisors had tasked Brionez with researching case law and statutes regarding its budget and relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Brionez & Brionez sent CDD 7 bills for $4,654 for May and $5,533 for June. You can see copies of the bills at these links: Brionez & Brionez May bill Brionez & Brionez June bill

Citing a conflict, Brionez then recused himself from representing CDD 7 in the PWAC matter.

CDD 7 has taken the first steps toward finding new legal counsel.

District Manager Richard Baier warned CDD 7 supervisors about the potential danger of conducting business without legal representation.

CDD 7 supervisors agreed to hire back Brionez & Brionez at an hourly rate until selecting a new legal firm.