Summerfield woman wanted on warrants nabbed after hiding in residence

Larry D. Croom

Lylia Raeven Itiliame Shivley

A Summerfield woman wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed Monday after Marion County sheriff’s deputies saw her enter the back yard of a residence near the Little Lake Weir subdivision.

Deputies spoke with the homeowner of the residence, located in the 14400 block of SE S.E. 90th Avenue, who agreed to let them conduct a search of the house. The deputies announced themselves and as they entered the room where 31-year-old Lylia Raeven Itiliame Shivley was hiding, she fled out the back door, a sheriff’s office report says.

Shivley then spotted a deputy standing at the rear of the residence and surrendered. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Shivley also is facing charges on the outstanding warrants for forgery, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is due in court Sept. 2, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 to answer to the charges.

