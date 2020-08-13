Sumter County school supply drive to culminate at Eisenhower

A weeklong drive to collect school supplies for Sumter County schools will wrap up Friday, Aug. 14 at Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages.

Supplies will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School supplies are needed for students at Wildwood Elementary, Sumter PREP Academy, Wildwood Middle High School, South Sumter Middle School, South Sumter High School, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, Webster Elementary and Bushnell Elementary.

Supplies needed include pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, sticky notes, highlighters, crayons, construction paper, index cards and computer cleaning wipes.

Monetary donations are appreciated and checks may be made out to Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation and put School Supply Drive in the memo line.

For more information contact School Board member Sally Moss at (352) 445-4120 or sally.moss@sumter.k12.fl.u