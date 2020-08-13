Villager arrested after allegedly spraying insecticide at Village of Marsh Bend

A Villager who was suspected of illegally spraying insecticide in the Village of Marsh Bend was arrested after an altercation with an agent from the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Wildwood police were called at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2400 block of Boudreau Circle in a wildlife area that backs up to the Hogeye Sink.

The Department of Agriculture agent said he had been trying to take photos of possible chemicals being sprayed without a permit by 62-year-old William Robert Humpert of the Village of Lake Deaton.

Humpert, who lives at 2085 Vision Court, had refused to answer questions asked by other agents, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Humpert approached the agent who had been taking photographs and pushed him. The Saginaw, Mich. man also grabbed the agent’s arm, leaving him with a small bruise on his left bicep, the report said. A witness verified the agent’s account of the altercation.

In the state of Florida it is illegal for anyone to apply any pesticide, even Roundup, the most common herbicide on the market for the control of weeds, or applying any insecticides or fungicides commercially, that is to any property other than your own without a pest control license or certification.

Humpert was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.