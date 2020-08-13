Villagers facing potential fines for illicitly widened driveway

A Villages couple is facing potential fines over a driveway that was widened illicitly.

The driveway at a home at 1165 Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday before the Village Center Community Development District.

A complaint was lodged Feb. 24 about the driveway which is encroaching into an easement at the home owned by Dennis LaPerle and Brenda Gollihue.

As a result of the complaint, LaPerle and Gollihue on April 1 received approval from the Architectural Review Committee to remove the driveway extension and replace it with grass. However, no work has taken place.

A neighbor who spoke out at the public hearing said she didn’t believe the pair are sincere about removing the driveway extension.

The VCCDD Board of Supervisors voted to give them 45 days to bring the driveway into compliance. If the driveway is not brought into compliance, they will be fined $150 to be followed by daily fines of $50. If the fines reach $1,500, the case will be turned over to district counsel.

In 2017, Margot Haught of 1161 Paradise Drive was the subject of a deed compliance case over her driveway, which had also been widened by two feet. Haught said she suspected a neighbor had turned her in. She and another neighbor, who also was the subject of an anonymous complaint, felt they had been victimized by the neighbor.