Wildwood police seek help locating trailer stolen from Villages construction site

Wildwood police officers are searching for bandits who stole a trailer recently from a construction site in The Villages.

The trailer was taken some time between Aug. 7-10. There was no equipment on the trailer when it was stolen, a Wildwood Police report states.

The open, double-axle trailer is 16 feet long with a black frame and wooden floors. The license tag that was attached was CQTZ70.

Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to contact Det. David Clarkson at (352) 661-6908 or DClarkson@wildwoodfl.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).